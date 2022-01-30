Aviva PLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 23.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after buying an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $270.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.96. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.24 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.93.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.