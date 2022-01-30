GeoWealth Management LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,176,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $406.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.86 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.70.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

