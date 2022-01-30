Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

