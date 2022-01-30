SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $624,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 656,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,186 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 102.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 527,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,461 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 274,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 40,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,068,000.

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55.

