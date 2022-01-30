4,606 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,496 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 847,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $69.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

