Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Announces Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ALV opened at $96.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.28. Autoliv has a one year low of $80.83 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 34.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 262.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after buying an additional 140,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

