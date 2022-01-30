John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.90. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $94.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

