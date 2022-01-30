iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.81 and last traded at $43.81. 546,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 254,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

