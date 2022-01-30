Chrysalis Investments (LON:MERI) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:MERI) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.35). Approximately 2,932,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.16).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.82.

Chrysalis Investments Company Profile (LON:MERI)

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

