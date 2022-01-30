South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPFI. TheStreet raised South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in South Plains Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.