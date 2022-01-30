Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 110,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 50,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

About Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY)

Cogna Educação SA is a private educational organization, which engages in the provision of educational services. The firm’s activities include in-class and distance-learning, higher education and post-graduate courses, managing child, K-12 and high school teaching activities, selling textbooks and learning aids, and licensing teaching and pedagogic products.

