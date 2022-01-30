OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. OSI Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $5.75-6.02 EPS.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $79.72 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OSI Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

