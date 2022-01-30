Brokerages Set Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) PT at GBX 3,936.92

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,936.92 ($53.12).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,351 ($45.21) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.66) to GBX 4,360 ($58.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($56.40) to GBX 4,230 ($57.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($56.13) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,808 ($37.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,706 ($36.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($50.67). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,156.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,262.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,161 ($42.65) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($143,848.53).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

