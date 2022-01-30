Brokerages Set Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) PT at GBX 3,936.92

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,936.92 ($53.12).
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,351 ($45.21) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($56.66) to GBX 4,360 ($58.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($56.40) to GBX 4,230 ($57.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($56.13) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday.
Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,808 ($37.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,706 ($36.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($50.67). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,156.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,262.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
