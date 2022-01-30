VeChain Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $3.53 billion and $168.41 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeChain has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000114 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008812 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.