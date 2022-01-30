Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

Carpenter Technology has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

