YUSRA (YUSRA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,442.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One YUSRA coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YUSRA has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. YUSRA has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and $6,442.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.52 or 0.06861590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,015.78 or 0.99960491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003177 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

