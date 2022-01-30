Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 57,547 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,547 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Valley National Bancorp worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 734,439 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $71,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $12,781,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on VLY. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

