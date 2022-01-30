Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 220,095 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 52.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 643,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,095 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,509,000 after purchasing an additional 986,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

JBLU opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

