Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 10,359 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.64 per share, for a total transaction of $458,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

