Assetmark Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,304 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 33.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at about $2,236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 423,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $92.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.35. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $101.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFG. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.51.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.