H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,408,100 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 722,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of H.I.S. stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. H.I.S. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

