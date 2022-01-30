Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Get Liberty Star Uranium & Metals alerts:

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.