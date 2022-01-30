Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0026

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $258.06 million and $26.44 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00046389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109275 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

