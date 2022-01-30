Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $25.97 Million Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $25,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 157.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 25.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ferrari by 139.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari stock opened at $226.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

