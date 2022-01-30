Geode Capital Management LLC Has $259.15 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,652,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $259,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $2,996,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in CF Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in CF Industries by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 318,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 63,005 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $998,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $71.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

