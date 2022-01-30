Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $139,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $27.44 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,371.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

