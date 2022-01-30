Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 24,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 461,857 shares.The stock last traded at $45.21 and had previously closed at $46.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Methanex by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Methanex by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after acquiring an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Methanex by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after acquiring an additional 460,313 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Methanex by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 376,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 275,114 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.