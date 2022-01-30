Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $27.21 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 14,005.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,128,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,120,405 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Invesco were worth $27,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 436,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 275,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,986,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,906,000 after buying an additional 566,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

