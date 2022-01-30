Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 359,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,746 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equitable by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,144 shares of company stock worth $3,079,538 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

