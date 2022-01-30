Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 7,044 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna downgraded EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

