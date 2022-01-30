58,107 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Friday, January 14th. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

