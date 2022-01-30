Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $2.99 Million in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,134 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

