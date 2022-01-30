Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $314,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 2.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 294,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period.

Shares of BJAN stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $37.53.

