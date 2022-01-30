Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $83.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $87.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

