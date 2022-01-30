Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 785 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,459,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $105.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

