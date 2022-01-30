Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after acquiring an additional 866,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after acquiring an additional 682,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 261,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15,500.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 126,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after acquiring an additional 125,706 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $243.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.71. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.36 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

