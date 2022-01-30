52,202 Shares in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 52,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEED. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2,079.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 527,216 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000.

DEED opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $26.59.

