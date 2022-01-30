Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post $1.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.31. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dorman Products.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.41. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $88.43 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Dorman Products by 75.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 91.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

