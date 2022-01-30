ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $765.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NOW. Barclays dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. FBN Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $694.07.

NOW stock opened at $561.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $603.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.72. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 514.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

