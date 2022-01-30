Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $60.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

