Evercore ISI Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $122.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EW. UBS Group lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.76.
EW stock opened at $104.87 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.24.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $665,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,360,000 after acquiring an additional 287,461 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
