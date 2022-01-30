Evercore ISI Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $122.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EW. UBS Group lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.76.

EW stock opened at $104.87 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $665,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,360,000 after acquiring an additional 287,461 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

