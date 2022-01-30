Analysts Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. MSA Safety posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

MSA Safety stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average is $152.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 74.89%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 19.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 86,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 17.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MSA Safety by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

