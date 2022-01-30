$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.31. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dorman Products.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 376.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 19.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.72. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

