Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.62. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,818 shares of company stock worth $490,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.