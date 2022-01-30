Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDIMF. lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $3.70 on Friday. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $219.42 million, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $86.39 million for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.