Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 2,900 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $78,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

