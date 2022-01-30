Donegal Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Donegal Group has a payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.60 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Donegal Group by 497.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.