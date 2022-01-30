First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 15th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 50.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:FDEU opened at $13.28 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $173,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

