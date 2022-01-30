Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,554 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 49,246 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $96.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.42.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

