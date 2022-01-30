Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 12,409 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,660,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,354,000 after buying an additional 43,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after buying an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,039,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after buying an additional 299,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $51.18 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

